KARACHI - More relief camps are being set up for the convenience of the affectees in the drought-hit areas of Tharparkar, said Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Muhammad Asif Jameel in his report sent to Directorate of Press Information, Sindh on Sunday.

The report said that as many as 47 children out of 135 were discharged while 88 children are under treatment in various government hospitals at district and taluka level on Sunday. According to the report, 374 children were treated on the Saturday in the OPDs of 31 Basic Heath Units and 18 government dispensaries functioning under the administrative control of PPHI. Deputy Commissioner in his report informed that distribution of free wheat is also continue as the affected families were provided with kilogram of free wheat bag, each, under phase-III of the scheme.

Moreover, the 34 families who could not receive the free wheat during phase-II of wheat distribution scheme were also been provided with free wheat in phase III.

Similarly, 11 families who could not receive the free wheat during phase I of wheat distribution scheme were also been provided with free wheat in phase III.

Around 247,533 families in phase I, 252,780 families in phase II and 171,239 families were distributed free wheat in phase III of free wheat distribution scheme.

The report further said the Livestock department also set up veterinary camps in five villages of different talukas of the drought hit district as three camps in Islamkot and one each in Mithi and Chachro.

The DC Tharparkar in his report also informed that in phase III of the free ration bags scheme commenced on January 26 is also in progress.

He also informed that the initiative of providing free fodder to the owners of the livestock has also gained pace and 457 cattle owners of different villages including Gowarn, Raidhari, Very Bhagat, Bantario, Hareemar and Barwari Lanja of UC Giryanchaho of the drought hit district were provided with 50kg of Vanda Feed and 25kg of Rice Polis each on Sunday.