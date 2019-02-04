Share:

Rawalpindi - Motorcyclists on Sunday demanded separate track to ride at Kashmir Highway as separate lane for bikers will not only enhance road safety but also ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

There are segregated lanes for motorcycle and bicycle riders in many countries which have proved to be a successful experience for maintaining road safety and smooth traffic flow. Babar Saleem a motorcyclist while expressing his concern said it was very difficult to be on the Kashmir Highway in the presence of heavy traffic especially during late night hours when heavy vehicles violate the speed limit.

Bike track would not only ease the traffic flow, but also reduce the rising numbers of road accidents, he added.

Farhan Saeed, a student of intermediate, suggested that the bike lane would be a better option for teenage students who drive in the middle of the road carelessly while some move their bikes on one wheel to disturb the other commuters. Even footpaths were not safe from motorcycles as they use them during rush hours, he said.

Abdul Aleem, a commuter said Kashmir Highway had wide space to expand; it was not difficult for the authorities concerned to mark a separate lane for bikers.

When contacted Islamabad Traffic Police official, he said traffic police only concerned to ensure the law while the responsibility of road furniture was concerned to the capital Development authority (CDA).

However, he said traffic police faced problems to manage bikers as there were no lanes for bikes on the major road of the capital.

The quarter concerned should mark the lane and it would bind motorcyclists to follow the lane which resultantly, reduce the chances of accidents, he added.

The new expansion of Islamabad Expressway would have a separate lane for bikers while there was no plan for setting up separate bikers’ lane on Kashmir Highway, an official of CDA told APP.