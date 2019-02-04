Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has sped up digitalisation process of its systems to ensure safety of commuters and smooth flow of traffic on national highways network.

The NH&MP has undertaken special measures by creating a network for crisis cells and a nerve centre has been established at Central Police Office in Islamabad to coordinate, supervise and oversee communications across the domain of Motorway Police. For want of cellular communication and electronic media restrictions, the crisis centre furnished real time road situation to commuters through various avenues.

Travel advisory portal,an online medium that provides instant updates on road situation and weather conditions has been launched by the NH&MP. The monitoring of this facility through filed establishments ensures timely notification of relevant information in the areas of road block, fog and visibility, road closure and diversion. The URL for accessing this portal is www.nhmp.gov.pk/TravelAdvisory/.

In the past few years of remarkable social media evolution, twitter and facebook have emerged as an effective medium of communication and for spreading its outreach,Motorway Police posted information to national road network to twitter and facebook respectively. The motorway Police has developed a smart phone application with the objective to provide timely assistance to commuters in categories of road crash, medical emergency, repair and travel advisory. Salient features of the application include identification of location through real time navigation, direct connection between road user and relevant sector office.

The virtual bulletin boards have been installed displaying variable speed limits in response to traffic conditions ahead, warning to drivers of response to traffic conditions ahead, warnings to drivers of incidents, road works or congestion ahead, estimated journey times of delay times, alternative route information weather conditions safety messages.