ISLAMABAD - Nepal blind women cricket team crushed Pakistan blind women by 9 wickets in 4th T-20 International match played here at Shalimar Cricket Ground on Sunday. Pakistani skipper won the toss and elected to bat first, Pakistan made 101 for the loss of 7 wickets, Sadia Khalid was the top scorer with 20, while Kiran Rafique made 16 runs, Mona, Binitia and Aayushma claimed a wicket apiece for Nepal.

Nepal in reply chased the target in just 8.5 overs for the loss of 1 wicket; Bimla Rai played wonderfully made scored unbeaten 42, while Mona remained not out on 22. Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer PTCL, Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC, Syed Mustafain Kazmi ex-member CDA distributed prizes amongst the players. Haque said: “I am very proud to be part of this special match between Nepal & Pakistan women cricket teams, this is our small contribution to support gender diversity or inclusion, whereby allowing people with extraordinary abilities and passion to be part of the communities, we believe that this is a positive step to ensure that we build a healthy and inclusive society.” Later Bimla Rai was named player of the match, while Mona was awarded valuable player of the match award.

Nepal now had unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series, the last and 5th T-20 International will be played today at same venue. Staff Reporter