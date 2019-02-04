Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Electronics (NIE) has executed designing and development work in vital areas of electronics as well as contributed in development of items of common utility for various user organisations and production units during the last two years.

Listing the initiatives taken by the institute during the last two years, the official source revealed that NIE has designed and developed Electronic Voting Machine for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Railway level crossing video monitoring from 7 to 10 km for engine driver.

The institute has also developed, checked and verified Automated Screw-Downing mechanism and redesigned and automated Auto Gauging System, Pre-heating Furnace and Hot Rolling Mills for Pakistan Steel Mills.

The products designed and developed by the institute also include Smart Energy Meter, Smooth Power Line Conditioner, Solar and Grid Tie Inverters, Power Factor Improvement Device, prototype Electronic Control Unit for latest Cars, ECG Machine and Granule Scale Powder Filling Machine, the source said.

The products designed and developed by NIE for defense organization include High Precision Electronic Detonating System, Wireless Multi Channel Exploder for Mines, POF Eye Corner Shot Gun for video monitoring, Vehicle Management System while delivery of Coil body Assembly and PCB holder each 1000 is in testing process.

The technical services provided to the public and private organizations by the institute included Surface Mount Technology (SMT) assembly services, Printed Circuit Board Fabrication, Accredited Testing and Calibration services through ISO/IEC 17025 Standards, Computerized Automobile Tuning facility for all vehicles and conducted Energy Audit and management of different organizations.

About the technical services and assistance provided to the public and private organizations, the sources informed that NIE made George CNC Machine of Heavy Electrical Complex Haripur, Atomic Absorption System of Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) operational, the source said.

NIE has repaired AR Amplifiers USA and RF Power amplifiers, developed Patient monitoring system at Fauji Foundation Hospital and assisted NAB and FIA for technical assessment of multiple cases.

NIE has also provided advance training on Integrated Circuit Design to faculty members and engineers of different universities, trained 255 students under PM Youth Skill Development Programme and trained 210 interns from PM National Internship programme, Pakistan Software Export Board and universities throughout the country.