LAHORE - Lahore’s SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain has said that the Headquarters Wing of the police department is actively contributing with Lahore Police to maintain law and order in the provincial capital besides imparting training to police officials.

As many as 3,362 under trial prisoners from Lahore and 66 prisoners from other districts were presented in various courts by Headquarters’ Judicial Wing under tight security during the previous week. The SP headquarters further said that police reserve units were deployed in different areas of the city on daily basis to maintain law and order. He added that foolproof security was provided to the protests, rallies, and operations carried out against encroachments, protection of VVIPs and other sensitive places including churches, mosques and related religious buildings.

He said that lady police constables of Headquarters Wing presented 72 female prisoners in the relevant courts where as more than 60 lady constables performed security duties at important places including State Bank, different courts, shrines and civil secretariat as well. Free medical treatment was provided to at least 75 officials at the Emergency and 879 patients at Outdoor of the THQ hospital at the Lahore Police Lines.

Syed Karar Hussain further informed that guards of Security Division, Railway Police and State Bank along with private guards of different multinational companies were given training of firing rounds in the Firing Range of Police Lines. Firing practice of as many as 174 police official was conducted with different guns including SMG, Brita pistol, 12 and 30 bore-guns.

The SP Headquarters also informed that 350 policemen of Anti Right Force performed security duties to control and disperse protesters at different main roads including Mall and Data Darbar last week. Syed Karrar Hussain said that 17 policemen donated blood to patients at the Intensive Care Units of different hospitals. A training course on “Better Service Delivery and Attitudinal Change” was also held to bring improvement in behavior and working of policemen.