KARACHI - Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Nusrat Wahid has said that the overseas Pakistani would be able to play a vital role in further strengthen the economy of Pakistan with the introduction and implementation of Pakistan Banao Certificate.

In her statement on Sunday, she said the overseas Pakistanis will have to invest at least US $ 5000/ for three to five years and can obtain the certificate on which the profit ratio is excellent. She further said that the overseas Pakistani are valuable assets for Pakistan and they have also supported Pakistan in need of the hour and in hard times. Similarly through their remittances, they have been supporting the economy since long, she added.

Nusrat Wahid further said that the present government is doing its best to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistani, which includes the investment opportunities in various projects. The Foreign Ministry has issued instructions to the embassies of Pakistan in various countries to resolve the issues of Pakistani community living abroad.