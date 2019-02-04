Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Belarus on Sunday celebrated 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

The leadership of the two countries exchanged congratulatory messages on this auspicious occasion, a foreign ministry statement said. The two countries developed a strong relationship over the past 25 years, based on mutual trust, respect and cooperation, it said.

The two sides have been able to maintain a positive trajectory in sustaining high-level interactions and cementing cooperation in diverse spheres, including political, trade, economic, agriculture, industry, health, defence, science and technology, education and culture, the statement added.

The two countries have been able to establish solid foundations for cooperation in all fields of mutual importance through strong institutional mechanisms and regular interactions at ministerial and senior official levels, said the statement. Pakistan and Belarus have also maintained successful cooperation at the United Nations and other international forums during these years, the statement concluded.