“Differences of race, nationality or religion should not be used to deny any human being

citizenship rights or privileges.”

–Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks, an American activist, was born on 4 February 1913. She was a monumental figure in the Civil Rights movement in the US and is especially known for her role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

In 1955, when segregation laws were actively being used to discriminate against the African-American population in the US, most city buses employed segregation whereby the black riders and white riders had to sit separately. However, according to the law, a black rider had to give up their seat for a white rider. On a particular day, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat for a white man, thereby breaking the law. This resulted in Parks’ arrest and the start of the Montgomery Bus boycott, whereby all African-American citizens boycotted the buses. This resulted in a series of legal cases which eventually led to the Supreme Court declaring the bus segregation as unconstitutional. This was a very important achievement for the African-American population and Parks became a central figure in the Civil Rights movement, along with great leaders of the movement like Martin Luther King Jr.

The month of February is celebrated as the Black History month in the United States and Rosa Parks continues to be celebrated as a revered figure throughout the world, for her sacrifices and fight for the African-American population.