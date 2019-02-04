Share:

KARACHI - Photographer Madiha Aijaz passed away last night on Saturday in Karachi.

According to her colleagues, the multiple award-winning photographer turned director had suffered a cardiac arrest, the cause for the arrest is yet to be clarified.

Madiha Aijaz was known to all for her exploration of photography, being awarded several residencies to continue her work. She is known for her book Call to Conscience which features her photography of Hindu Temples in Pakistan. She wrote several pieces for Herald, along with a few other publications.

Aijaz had turned filmmaker for a documentary on traveling fairs and performers in Pakistan. Her observational documentary These Silences Are All the Words had just been selected for a screening at the 48th International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Friends, family and admirers all took to social media to express their shock and mourn her loss.`