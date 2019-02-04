Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the first phase of the Sehat Card scheme.

Highlighting main features of the SehatInsaaf Card, Minister for Health Aamir Mehmoud Kiani said under this scheme, each deserving family will be able to get medical treatment worth seven hundred and twenty thousand rupees annually. He said it will cover treatment of all diseases except transplant .

He said it is the first time in the country's history that such a big package has been announced for the poor people.

He said that fifteen million people will be provided the health cards in the next two years. He said this scheme is being launched in Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, FATA and the federal capital.

He said especially in tribal districts, these cards will be provided to each family. In Islamabad, eighty five thousand families will be provided with the cards. He said each card holder will also be provided transport charges of one thousand rupees on every visit to the hospital.