Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed that no one would be given a way out in the shape of any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

No deal would be made or relief given to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who was in jail for his corrupt practices, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari, who was facing investigation on account of money laundering and corruption, was also trying to get relief from the government. However, he would not be able to succeed in his endeavours as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership had come into power to root out the menace of corruption from the country, he added.

The minister said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should tender an apology to him publicly for using derogatory language against him as such kind of behaviour would harm him politically.

He said he was the most senior and experienced politician in the National Assembly and the prime minister had nominated him for the membership of Public Accounts Committee. He would approach courts against Shehbaz Sharif as a dishonest person could not chair PAC meetings, he added.