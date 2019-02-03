Share:

SIALKOT-Daska police have arrested as many as 10 farmers for stealing sand illegally from the bed of Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal near village Dheerkey-Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Sunday.

The police have sent the accused including Arsalan Ahmed, Shahid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed, Abdul Waheed, Irfan, Mubarak Allah Rakha, Shabir, Shabir Abdul Shakur and Asif behind bars after registering a case against them.

Satrah police have registered a case (55/2019) against the accused under sections 379 and 427 PPC, on the report of Allah Ditta Tarar (Canal Sub Engineer BRB Daska) for stealing canal sand. Further investigations were underway in this regard.