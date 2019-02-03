Share:

KAMALIA-City Police Kamalia, on the instructions of DSP Kamalia Nasir Nawaz, held a city-wide campaign against kite sellers and arrested four persons from different areas of the city. Police also recovered huge quantities of kite strings, chemicals and kites.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Kamalia Nasir Nawaz Theem said that as per the instructions of the Punjab government, kite flying and kite sale is completely banned across Punjab, which will be strictly implemented. A special team of the police has formed that will work against kite sales on a daily basis and take action against kite flyers, he told the media. He appealed to the parents to keep their children from indulging in this dangerous sport for their own and others’ safety.

FREE EYE CAMP

FROM 16TH

A 10-day free eye treatment camp, organised by Al-Noor Eye Hospital Kamalia, will start from February 16 and continue till February 28. “During the camp, eye patients will be checked free of cost daily from midday till evening. Eye surgery operations for white cataracts will be done at the end of the day via ultrasound waves. Free medicines will also be provided to patients at the camp. Free Eye Camp will be held under the supervision of Dr Hafiz Sadiq Ameen while Dr Mariam Sadiq will give free treatment to the patients.” a hospital representative told this scribe.