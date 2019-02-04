Share:

LAHORE - Lahore police department has confirmed that a picture showing a school headmaster being humiliated at a police station in the metropolis is genuine.

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi took notice of the incident and ordered a departmental inquiry as the picture went viral on social media. Many people reacted angrily and condemned the police highhandedness, demanding justice for the poor schoolteacher.

In the picture, the schoolteacher identified by police as Ashfaq could be seen terrified while sitting on the floor next to a police official at the station. Last month, the IGP had ordered his department to behave politely with citizens and shun the practice of torture on crime suspects.

Most interestingly, the police department took no action against the policemen who insulted the headmaster in the public and then at the police station. Also, the police registered a criminal case against the teacher by applying various sections of the law.

According to a police spokesperson, Punjab IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi took notice of police misbehaving with a teacher at Hanjarwal police station in Lahore.

The IGP directed Lahore DIG (Operations) to investigate the matter and send back a report to the central police office. Acting upon the directions of IGP, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir yesterday submitted the initial report.

According to the report, “Police acted upon receiving information that Ashfaq is violating Kite Flying Act. When In-charge Chowki Thokar Niaz Baig along with two constables reached the spot, Ashafq and his relatives and family members resisted and started beating police officials.”

“SDPO Sabzazar and SHO Hanjarwal immediately rushed to the scene to help fellow police officials,” the spokesperson said in a press release issued on Sunday. Police arrested the accused and also registered FIR (No 190/19) under Kite Flying Act and sections 382,342,353,186,427,147 and 149 of the PPC against him. Further investigation was underway.