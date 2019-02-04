Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led federal government has fulfilled another promise that it had made to the people by launching ‘Sehat Card Scheme’.

Addressing a press conference alongside Federal Health Minister Amir Kayani here, he said the residents of Islamabad and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) would benefit from the scheme at first.

“The Sehat Card Scheme will give the poor protection,” Chaudhry said, explaining that a person could undergo treatment costing up to Rs7,2000 under the facility.

“The scheme will be launched in four districts of Punjab from February 20.”

Journalists and cameramen had also been covered in the first phase of the scheme, he said, adding that it was the priority of the government to provide the poor the optimal health facilities. “Pakistan’s poor segment of society is to be brought above the poverty line.”

The minister recalled the health card was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the previous PTI government.

Speaking on the occasion, Kayani said people living in far flung areas would be given Rs1,000 in transport fare, adding that God forbid, if someone dies, Rs10000 would be provided for the funeral.

The people to get the card would be divided into three categories as per their income, he said, adding that the government was gathering the organisations working towards eradication of poverty in the country.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the first phase of ‘Sehat Card Scheme.’