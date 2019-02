Share:

MULTAN:- Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (Noorani) Group Central Vice President Qari Ahmad Mian passed away here on Sunday. He was 64. Qari Ahmad Mian was the son of renowned religious scholar Maulana Hamid Ali Khan. He did BSC from the Government Emerson College Bosan Road and took part in Nizam-e-Mustafa Movement in 1977. His funeral prayers would be held at 10am today (Feb 4) at the Fort Qasim Bagh Stadium.–