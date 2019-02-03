Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s greatest contribution under President Zardari’s presidency was undisputedly the passing of the 18th amendment to the constitution. It was a law that undeniably changed the political landscape of Pakistan by revoking most of the powers of the President and strengthened democracy by taking away the ability to suspend the constitution.

Yet, although the amendment has been firmly in place for almost ten years now without any major problems, PPP does not shy away from bringing it up as if it is constantly under attack and in danger of being revoked. Just on Saturday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto repeated his warning of launching an agitation, even a long march, to resist any move aimed at rolling back the 18th Amendment. He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government for “plotting such a plan” and questioned “irrational” and “contradictory” orders passed by the judiciary.

However, this call from PPP that it will not tolerate any pushback to the 18th amendment has been repeatedly addressed by other parties, which have stated that there is no threat to the 18th amendment. Only yesterday, PTI Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quereshi responded to Bilawal’s concerns by saying there was no danger of the 18th amendment being revoked and that PPP was raising this issue for no reason.

Indeed, any revocation of a constitutional amendment would require approval from the 3/4th of the parliament, yet so far there has not even been a resolution or debate in the National Assembly which could be construed as opposing the 18th amendment. Nor has any major party’s leader or a State official voiced antagonism towards the Zardari era amendment. It is thus surprising why the PPP is ready to stage a revolution for an amendment which is not in any danger.

The coincidence of it all- of PPP leaders framing the situation as if the 18th amendment is one step away from being overturned, whenever the leaders themselves are in trouble with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not escaped everyone’s attention. There might certainly be a lot wrong with the current administration and PPP can stage a long march in protest if it wants but it should not do so under the pretence of protecting the 18thamendment when there has not been a real threat to it yet. It is time our political parties prioritise the very real issues that Pakistan faces- we do not need a long march without any cause.