Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar has said that the system of rewards and punishment is being established in 'Naya Pakistan'. Now there will be no "two Pakistan", but "one Pakistan".

Prime Minister Health Insurance Program is not less than revolution. Past rulers have done nothing for poor people and we will fulfil all promises made with people of Pakistan.

'Punjab Aab Pak Authority' is being established and we will utilize all resources for it. We also make a pledge on the solidarity of Kashmir day that we will continue providing political, moral and diplomatic help to Kashmiri people.

He said this while talking at Governor House in meeting with the President Punjab Paramedical Staff Association Tanveer Bhatti, a delegation from the UK headed by Pervez Alam and others at Governor House in Lahore.

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar has said that unprecedented steps are being taken by government to provide affordable health care to poor people of Pakistan. It is a great milestone in achieving the goal of Islamic welfare state

envisioned by founders of Pakistan. We will prove by our performance that the government is working to make Pakistan welfare democracy by uplifting the socio-economic mobility of the common man.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, He Said, issue of Kashmir is unfinished agenda of subcontinent partition.

United Nations Security Council has passed two resolutions as per chapter 6 of UN Charter to resolve the issue of Kashmir which is binding on all international community.

Genocide in Kashmir and war crimes committed by the Indian armed forces are in contravention of International Humanitarian Law. Pakistan will welcome any multilateral effort to resolve the issue of Kashmir.