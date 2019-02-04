Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sajjad Haider has been re-elected President of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Photo Journalists Association (RIPJA) for the 15th time in the annual election 2019 held here.

Haider and other candidates of APNA Panel were elected unopposed.

According to the results, Fahim Malik has been elected as Secretary and Muhammad Asim as treasurer.

According to Chairman Election Commission, Nasir Mir, members Aamir Lodhi, Abdul Quddus, all the new office bearers of RIPJA were elected unopposed.

The new office bearers included Sajjad Haideras President, SM Sohail as Senior Vice President, Raja Mudassar and Qaiser Abbasi as Vice Presidents, and Fahim Malik as General Secretary, Treasurer Muhammad Asim, Press Secretary Irshad Shaikh, Joint Secretaries David Prince and members of governing body included Rizwan Khan, Raja Zafar, Raja Farid, Hera Lal,, Syed Arshad, Askari Balti and Rashid Ahmad.

Sajjad Haider in his speech said he will continue to work hard for the welfare of photojournalists of twin cities as has been done in the past.