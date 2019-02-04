Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned the Police Reforms Committee (PRC) to have a meeting on February 11 to analyse recommendations given by the Law and Justice Commission concerning police reforms.

According to reports, inspectors general of all provinces will attend the meeting.

The committee is consisted of serving and former inspectors general of police for formulating recommendations for police reforms.

The SCP had constituted the PRC to deliberate over formulation of concrete proposals for police reforms.

The committee proposed reforms which included (a) A complaint redressal system (b) improved quality of investigation (c) Urban policing (d) effectiveness of anti-terrorist laws (e) Police accountability and (f) Integration of the criminal justice system.

Furthermore, reforms are expected to establish career system that will resolve issues about promoting people on merit and appointing them on the right slots.