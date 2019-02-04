Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate addressed 83 per cent of its agenda during 286th session held between January 21 and February 1, this year. However, 36 out of 103 lawmakers contributed in the discussion.

According to NGO, Free and Fair Election Network report, out of the 36 members who took part in the debate, 25 were men and 11 were women. The women lawmakers, however, were found to be more active as compared to their male counterparts, as 55 per cent (11 out of 20) of them expressed their views on the budgetary proposals while only 30 per cent (25 out of 83) of the males contributed to the general discussion.

The female lawmakers consumed an hour and 32 minutes while their male counterparts took four hours and 47 minutes to deliberate over the budget.

Out of 11 participating female MPs, three each were from PTI and PML-N, followed by two from PPPP, one each from ANP, PkMAP and an Independent lawmaker. Likewise, six male lawmakers of PPPP, four of PTI, three each of PML-N and NP, two each of JI, JUI-F and Independent and one each from BAP, MQM and PkMAP participated in the budget debate.

The Minister of State for Revenue laid a copy of the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the House inviting Senators’ recommendations on the bill. The House witnessed low interest of lawmakers in debate on the bill as 67 (65per cent of the current membership – 103) did not contribute to the debate. Among them, nine were female legislators while 58 were male lawmakers. Four non-participating female lawmakers were from PPPP, while two each were from PML-N and MQM whereas one female Independent lawmaker also did not contribute to the debate on the bill. Similarly, of the 58 male members not taking part in the budget debate, 25 were Independent, nine from PML-N, eight from PPPP, seven from PTI, two each from MQM, JUI-F and NP and one each from BAP, BNP-M and PML-F.

Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs presented report of the Committee on the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the House adopted 55 recommendations as recommended by the Standing Committee. These recommendations would be forwarded to the National Assembly for further consideration.