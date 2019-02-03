Share:

BUREWALA-The family members of victims of Sahiwal tragedy and villagers of Chak 293/EB on Sunday staged a protest against the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), demanding the establishment of a Judicial Commission to probe the 'massacre.'

The victim family members alleged that police officials are attempting to influence the investigation by the JIT and now they have no more trust in the JIT, demanding the Punjab government to establish an independent judicial commission to probe the gruesome killings under the supervision of the Lahore high Court. The protesters also demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Ahmad Buzdar, saying the Punjab government has failed to provide justice to the affected family. The protesters threatened that they would be compelled to launch a massive protest including a wheel-jam strike if the Punjab government fails to set a Judicial Commission in next 24 hours. They also invited the social society and students to join the protest for the rights of the common man and avert any such tragedy in the future.

GIRL INJURED IN JUBILATION FIRE

A girl was injured after a 11KV electricity transmission line fell over her during jubilation firing at a wedding in Chak 307/EB here on Sunday.

The wedding procession of Muhammad Rashid, son of Abdul Aziz Dogar, resident of Chak 307/EB was ready to depart for Dunyapur when his relatives started playing firecrackers and his father Abdul Aziz, brother Muhammad Sajid along with three others unidentified guests started jubilation firing. The bullets hit an 11KV electricity transmission line passing overhead as a result it broke and fell over the crowed standing in the street.

Resultantly 11-year-old Ayesha Bibi, daughter of Nawab Din who was playing in the street got injured. She was rushed to THQ hospital where she is being treated for injuries on her right hands and other parts of body. Vehari DPO Najeebur Rehman Bagvi took serious notice of incident and ordered the local police to take strict action against the violators. The Sahuka Police rushed to the scene but the accused managed to flee. The police have registered a case under section 427,324, 337-H2 of PPC and 3/4 Marriage Ordinance and started investigation.