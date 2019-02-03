Share:

BAHAWALPUR-During a crackdown on wanted and professional criminals, Bahawalpur Police arrested several outlaws.

In crackdown on liquor dealers, Police Station Saddar Hasilpur, Saddar Ahmadpur East, Uch Sharif and Baghdadul Jadeed arrested criminals named Abdul Rauf, Ishfaq Masheeh, Shahid, Riaz Ahmad, Shakeel and Akhtar recovering 337 litres of locally brewed liquor, 50 litres of lehan, 771 bottles of imported liquor, 3 active liquor brewing furnaces and other liquor brewing equipment from their possession.

Police Station Uch Sharif in a crackdown on gamblers arrested criminals named Aslam, Abdul Razzaq and Rafiq and recovered a deck of cards and Rs1500 betting money. Police Station Anayati and City Hasilpur during a crackdown on wanted criminals arrested criminals named Azam, Aslam, Hafiz Gul Muhammad, Saddique, Muhammad Haji, Shabbir, Allah Rakha, Farooq and Saeed.

Police registered the cases against the criminals in their respective Police Stations and started the proceedings.

District Police Officer Ameer Taimoor Khan said that crackdown against professional and wanted criminals will continue and no leniency will be forwarded to these hazards of society as they do not deserve any.