TOBA TEK SINGH-Spouse of Punjab Governor Perveen Sarwar has said that Sarwar Foundation (SF) will install 10 state-of-the-art water filtration plants in Toba district.

Talking the media here during her visit to Sarwar Foundation Hospital at Rajana on Sunday, she also said that a modern laboratory would start functioning at SF hospital and offer all kind of medical tests facility to people. She also inaugurated newly-constructed emergency and nursery wards at the hospital. She claimed that work on a project to up-grade the hospital is underway and soon it would be made the only best equipped hospital of the district.

VILLAGERS UP AGAINST SEWAGE DISPOSAL

Scores of villagers of Chak 298/JB, Gojra staged a protest outside the village near Gojra-Toba bypass against failure of the Gojra Municipal Committee to stop sewerage supply to their farmlands. They told reporters that for the last few years, the sewage and dirty water of Gojra MC’s drain is being supplied to village, which has virtually destroyed crops, adding that they are unable to cultivate vegetables and edible oil crops in their farmlands.

They also stated that due to bad smell emitting from sewage, they and their children are suffering from various diseases while the sewage has also damaged dozens of graves in the local graveyard. They demanded the Deputy Commissioner to direct Gojra MC officials to immediately stop disposed of sewage towards the village farmlands and turn it to some other area to save their crops.