Share:

HAFIZABAD-Thieves, burglars, robbers, dacoits and bike lifters have become active in the whole district during the past over a week while the police remained indifferent and inactive as a result of which panic has gripped the citizens.

A daring dacoity was committed in Mohallah Mustafaabad Pindi Bhattian last night where seven armed dacoits stormed into the house of Sanaullah son of Ghulam Ali at about 8:00 pm last night, tied all the male occupants with ropes and locked all the occupants including women into a room and remained in the house till 4:00 am Friday and removed cash, gold ornaments, household articles and dowry of Sanaullah’s daughter worth Rs800,000. So much so, they also slaughtered a cow and made off with the beef. The Pindi Bhattian Sadar police registered a case but failed to arrest any of the accused.

Similarly, unidentified burglars broken into the shop of garments owned by Muhammad Asif (Dulha Shopping Centre) on busiest Post Office Road here last night and made off with prize bonds, garments and cash worth Rs1.3 million. The city police have registered a case but, as usual, failed to arrest any of the accused.

A salesman of a beverage company, Muhammad Ashfaq was seriously injured when two armed bandits intercepted his loader No. 144-CAS near Sawanpura driven by Ali Raza on Thursday on broad day light. The driver accelerated the speed of the vehicle. Thereupon the bandits opened indiscriminate firing as a result of which Muhammad Ashfaq was seriously injured who was shifted to the local hospital.

Four dacoits intruded into the house of a trader Sheikh Muhammad Fiaz son of Abdul Rehman in Mohallah Sherpura Hafizabad late last night, tied all the occupants with ropes and made off gold ornaments, cash and cell phones worth Rs700,000. The same dacoits later intruded into the house of Aamir Shah and on resistance they seriously injured Aamir Shah and another and fled away after resorting to indiscriminate firing.

Unidentified burglars broken into an auto shop owned by Zohaib Hassan Awan on busiest Ali Bypass Chowk Wednesday night and made off with tyres worth Rs400,000.

Two bandits intercepted Mazhar son of Bahsir and his friend Ansar Abbas of Garhi Gondal riding bike No. HZK-2671 near Garhi Mamna on Thursday but the victims attempted to speed away as a result of which the bandits opened firing. However, the victims abandoned the bike on the roadside and ran away towards the fields to save their lives. The bandits lifted away the bike.

Similarly, a villager, Faizul Hassan son of Ghulam Rasool of Bhoon Khurd was deprived of his brand new bike (applied for) from the District Complex Hafizabad. The victim had parked the bike in the complex and went in to a chamber to meet an advocate and when he returned outside he found his bike was missing.

The traders community in particular and citizens in general have called upon the Chief Minister, Regional Police Officer Gujranwala and DPO Hafizabad to take pity on the masses of the district by taking strigent steps to prevent day-to-day daring dacoits in order to provide sense of security to them.

Youth poisoned

A youngster, Mudassar, of Mohallah Bijli Ghar Hafizabad was allegedly poisoned to death by Muhammad Younis of Mohallah Sharifpura in collusion with Amna Bibi of Garhi Ghous.

According to police source, accused Muhammad Younis enticed the victim to the house of Amna Bibi in Garhi Ghous on some pretext where they served him some poisonous edibles, as a result of which he fell unconscious and shifted to the DHQ Hospital but later on referred to a Lahore hospital in critical condition where he breathed his last. The motive of the offence could not be ascertained as yet. The police are investigating.

Three injured as roof caves in

Three persons were seriously injured while three cattle were killed when the roof of a haveli in Rakhwala village caved in due to heavy rain.

According to rescue sources, Munawar alongwith his two relations was sound asleep in the haveli when all of a sudden roof caved in burying all of them under the debris. They were, however, brought out from under the debris and were shifted to the Trauma Centre in critical condition. However, all the three heads of cattle were killed on-the-spot.