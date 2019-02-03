Share:

The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka is a tear shaped Island covers an area of 65,610 sq. Km, its land area is broken up by larger inland waterways. Sri Lanka has a port of Colombo; this port has played a dominant role in East West Commerce since the 17th Century. The port of Colombo is the most modern and efficient one in South Asia. Sri Lanka’s Trincomalee coast is the world famous and biggest one and one of the finest natural harbour in the world. Colombo is the largest city of Sri Lanka and also Capital City.

Sri Lanka has a population more than Twenty one Million .Major components of population are Sinhalese and Tamils.

Sri Lanka is a multi-religious country. Religion plays a prominent role in the life and culture of Sri Lankans. Sri Lanka is the third most religious country in the world. The 99% of Sri Lankans saying religion was an important part of their daily life.

Buddhists comprise 75 percent of the population. The majority of Sinhalese are Buddhists. Buddhism was introduced in to this island in 247 B.C by Arahat Mahinda, the son of the great Indian Emperor Asoka during the reign of king Devanampiyatissa, has a very strong influence on the lives of all the ancient Sinhalese Kings. Mahinda going forth with four companions to the most excellent and beautiful Island of Sri Lanka Firmly established there the faith and released many people from their fetters. Perhaps this reason why Buddhism exercised a vital influence on the life and character of the people.

The follower of the Buddha believes that eye donation is a pious act, because Buddhists has already heard or read that lord Buddha in his previous lives had donated his eyes. When a person dies in Sri Lanka , he leaves two eyes for the cornel blinds for restoration of their vision.

The “Sri Lanka International Eye Bank” setup more than 500 centers throughout Sri Lanka . Volunteers, collect the eyes whenever a Sri Lankan dies and preserve them for their onward transmission to the other countries. They send more than 60,000 eyes to world. Pakistan has received over sixteen thousand eyes from Sri Lanka .

While next to the Sinhalese who are the majority community, the Ceylon Tamils settled predominantly in the Northern and Eastern provinces comprise the largest minority. The majority of them are Hindus by religion.

The Tamils and their religion, Hinduism wielded great influence the building up the cultural heritage of the Island. Hinduism is the second most prevalent religion in Sri Lanka and predates Buddhism. Today, Hinduism is dominant in Northern, Eastern and Central Sri Lanka . Sri Lanka also came under the direct rule of a foreign power the Chola King, Rajendra I (1014 A.D.) brought the Island under his rule by the enemy camp, the influence of their religion, customs and traditions helped to enrich Sinhala culture.

The Ceylon Moors are the next largest communities in Sri Lanka , majority of them are Muslims. Muslims were first heard of in Sri Lanka from the early 8th century. According the famous traveler Ibn-e-Batuta who visited the island they are probably the descendants of the Arab traders who came to trade in spices and Gems. Most followers of Islam in Sri Lanka today are believed to be descendants of these Arab traders and the local women they married. Even today some of the most successful traders in Sri Lanka belong to this community. Some Muslims of Tamil and Malaya origin also came in Sri Lanka and settled there.

Most Muslims are Sunni who follow the Shafii School of thought. Now the Muslim population is more than 21 lakhs and they are second biggest minority of the country. Muslims in Sri Lanka with their distribution throughout the country and with high concentration in the Eastern province Colombo and Kandy, play a major role in the Sri Lankan society and the national economy.

The writer is a freelance columnist.