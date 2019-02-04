Share:

Washington - US President Donald Trump has called a US military intervention in Venezuela’s current political crisis an “option”, CBS broadcasted him saying in an interview. “Well I don’t want to say that but certainly it’s something that’s on the — it’s an option,” Donald Trump said when asked about military intervention and America’s national security interests during the interview.

The American president further noted that Venezuela was “a very important part of the world”, where rampant crime and widespread poverty have led to anguish among the local population. Despite the concern Washington has voiced regarding Venezuela’s current affairs, when Trump was approached by the administration of President Nicolas Maduro with a request to have a meeting, he said he rejected it. Venezuela has been recently going through a political crisis, which further escalated after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, has repeatedly accused Washington of orchestrating a coup in his country in a bid to oust him and even suggested in an interview with Sputnik that US President Donald Trump had ordered the “Colombian mafia” to kill him. Venezuela has been currently facing a political crisis that escalated after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president.

The United States and several of its allies immediately recognized Guaido as interim president.