QUETTA - Police have arrested two persons and recovered 3 kg narcotics from their possession in Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district. Police sources said on Sunday that two drug smugglers were apprehended by police during checking at Hameed Abad area when they were carrying 3 kg narcotics on two motorcycles. Police sources said these narcotics were being smuggled by arrested men in the area. Further investigation was underway.– APP