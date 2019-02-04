Share:

LAHORE - Two motorcyclists were wounded seriously in separate incidents after being hit by twine of stray kites in different parts of the metropolis on Sunday.

Many people defied the ban and continued kite-flying on the weekend in parts of Lahore despite police crackdowns. Two persons died last months in kite flying related incident in the metropolis.

According to rescue workers, a 35-year-old motorcyclist sustained serious wounds when the glass-coated string of a stray kite slit his throat on the Walton Road on Sunday afternoon. Majid riding of a motorcycle was on his way when the twine cut his throat. As a result, he fell on the road. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital on an ambulance.

Similarly, another motorcyclist identified by rescue workers as Faqeer Hussain also sustained serious wounds on his hands after the twine of a stray kite fell on him. The incident took place in the limits of Factory Area police. The victim was rushed to a hospital by rescue workers. The police were investigating both the incidents.

MAN DIES AS BUS HITS BIKE

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died shortly after a speedy bus bumped into his two-wheeler on the Sheikhupura Road, rescue workers said on Sunday. Awais Abid riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when a speedy bus smashed into his bike near Millat Tractor Factory. As a result, he died on the spot. The bus driver fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.