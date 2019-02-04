LAHORE - Two motorcyclists were wounded seriously in separate incidents after being hit by twine of stray kites in different parts of the metropolis on Sunday.

READ MORE: CAA allows night flights operation at Bacha Khan airport

Many people defied the ban and continued kite-flying on the weekend in parts of Lahore despite police crackdowns. Two persons died last months in kite flying related incident in the metropolis.

According to rescue workers, a 35-year-old motorcyclist sustained serious wounds when the glass-coated string of a stray kite slit his throat on the Walton Road on Sunday afternoon. Majid riding of a motorcycle was on his way when the twine cut his throat. As a result, he fell on the road. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital on an ambulance.

Similarly, another motorcyclist identified by rescue workers as Faqeer Hussain also sustained serious wounds on his hands after the twine of a stray kite fell on him. The incident took place in the limits of Factory Area police. The victim was rushed to a hospital by rescue workers. The police were investigating both the incidents.

MAN DIES AS BUS HITS BIKE

READ MORE: Many Europeans believe their values clash with Islam: Poll

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died shortly after a speedy bus bumped into his two-wheeler on the Sheikhupura Road, rescue workers said on Sunday.  Awais Abid riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when a speedy bus smashed into his bike near Millat Tractor Factory. As a result, he died on the spot. The bus driver fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.

 

 