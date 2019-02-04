Share:

ISLAMABAD - Establishment Division has given approval of up-gradation of the post of deputy assistant director (BS-16) as assistant director (BS-17) in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Establishment Divisions in a letter to NAB stated that as per the NAB proposal, the 111 Deputy ADs might be promoted against the upgraded posts of assistant directors after meeting the prescribed criteria for promotion.

On the other hand, the competent authority transferred Ghazi Rehman, additional director, and Qamar Shahzad Phapra to Operations Division from T&R Division and Shabir Khan to the T&R Division from the Operations Division.

The NAB further said that the competent authority approved posting/transfer of Ahtram Dar, additional director (BS-19) from NAB headquarters, Islamabad to the NAB Lahore on compassionate grounds with immediate effect and until further orders.