Share:

NEW YORK - US President Donald Trump stated that he is determined to get out of “endless wars” in Afghanistan and Syria and “bring our folks back home,” underscoring his pledge to remove troops from the war-torn region.

In an interview aired on Sunday on CBS news programme “Face the Nation,” President Trump said he is willing to leave smaller number of troops, and “intelligence” in Afghanistan following discussions between the Taliban and the United States in Doha last month that sealed the outlines of a peace deal.

He said he planned to keep a small contingent of troops in Afghanistan for “real intelligence” purposes. “I’ll leave intelligence there and if I see nests forming, I’ll do something about it.” He was emphatic, however, about bringing troops home. “We’ve been there for 19 years. I want to fight. I want to win, and we want to bring our great troops back home.

The US president also expressed measured optimism for ongoing peace negotiations with the Taliban to end US military presence in Afghanistan. “I've been hitting very hard in Afghanistan and now we're negotiating with the Taliban,” Trump said. “We'll see what happens, who knows.”

"If you look at Afghanistan we're going in very soon we'll be going into our 19th year spending $50 billion a year," Trump added.

Responding to a question, Trump indicated his disagreements on Afghanistan strategy with former Defence Secretary Jim Mattis led him to fire him.

“He resigned because I asked him to resign,” Trump said of Mattis, adding, that “I gave him big budgets and he didn't do well in Afghanistan. I was not happy with the job he was doing in Afghanistan.”

Mattis announced his resignation in December in apparent protest of Trump’s decision to withdraw US forces from Syria.

The US President renewed his pledge to pull troops out of Syria and touted his administration’s success in fighting ISIS in the region.

At the same time, Trump said that he wants to keep a military presence in Iraq to “watch” Iran, as well as all over the “troubled Middle East.”

“All I want to do is be able to watch,” Trump said. “We have an unbelievable and expensive military base built in Iraq. It’s perfectly situated for looking at all over different parts of the troubled Middle East rather than pulling up.”

“We’re going to keep watching and we’re going to keep seeing and if there’s trouble, if somebody is looking to do nuclear weapons or other things, we’re going to know it before they do.”

When asked if the troops were needed to “strike” Iran, Trump insisted that he merely wanted to watch.