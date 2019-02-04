Share:

ST LUCIA - West Indies will be without their captain, Jason Holder, for the third Test of the series against England after the ICC suspended him. Holder was held responsible for his team’s slow over rate during the win in Antigua. West Indies wrapped up the three-match series with a second successive win. They won the first Test in Barbados by 381 runs within four days. The man likely to step in for Holder is vice-captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, who led West Indies in two Tests on their tour of Bangladesh, which Holder missed due to injury.