Share:

Rawalpindi-Two transporters allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old female student of a seminary in a moving passenger coaster near Dina on GT Road, informed RPO Office spokesman on Monday.

Saddar Jhelum police registered rape case against accused on complaint of mother of girl and held one suspected rapist, he said. Action was taken on directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik, he added.

According to him, a woman, lodged a complaint before Police Station Saddar Jhelum stating her 15-year-old daughter is enrolled with Jamia Ahl-e-Sunnat Seminary in Usmanabad at Talagang for completing Alima Fazila course. She added she received a phone call from DHQ Jhelum on her cell phone at 5pm on January 30 that her daughter is under treatment in hospital. She told police she rushed to hospital where her daughter revealed that she was travelling in a passenger coaster from Talagang to Kharian. “All the passengers stepped down from vehicle at Dina Stop and I was alone on board when the driver and conductor raped me turn by turn forcefully and later on threw along roadside,” the mother quoted her daughter as saying in the application. She asked police to register a case against the rapists and to arrest them, the spokesman informed.

Taking action, PS Saddar Jhelum lodged a rape case against the duo and begun investigation. He said the police, under supervision of DPO Jhelum Capt (R) Hammad Abid, brought the victim girl to DHQ for medical where doctors confirmed she was assaulted sexually. He said police managed to arrest the driver during a raid and started interrogating him. He said during investigation it was suggested the girl travelled in a red colour vehicle when she was raped. He said it was also revealed that only a driver was involved in the rape of girl and there was no conductor present in the passenger van. He said police would also bring the girl and the rapist for DNA test to Punjab Forensic Laboratory Lahore.

He said the DPO, following orders of RPO Sohail Habib Tajik, also visited the house of victim girl and met with her family. He said DPO ensured the victim family that the accused involved in heinous crime would be arrested and punished as per law by the police and court.