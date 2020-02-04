Share:

ISLAMABAD - Total 36 international skiers from across the globe on Monday arrived Pakistan to participate in different categories of international ski races at the captivating Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

It is indeed a landmark event as 36 international skiers from nine countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Canada, Greece, Tajikistan, Timor, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom are taking part in the FIS races on the slopes of enchanting ski resort. These skiers will be racing in slalom and giant slalom categories for Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup and CAS International Karakoram Alpine Ski Cup. Total 63 national skiers from various regions and ski associations of the country will also be seen in action during these events. Competing in the FIS races against the highly ranked skiers of the world will provide excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to showcase their talent at international level and learn from experience.

To mark this momentous occasion, the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) has also released an exciting promo, highlighting the electrifying and thrilling experience of this sport. The WSFP, in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF), is earnestly working for the promotion of winter sports in the country and holding such events would not only boost the tourism industry in the magnificent mountains of Pakistan but also help in projecting a positive image of the country all over the world.