The superstar young player of Pakistan national team made history. He became the first player in the history of cricket to score hundred in his ODI and Test debut match, which came on 15 December against Srilanka recently in the first test match.

The star player must be given more chances to show his talent in international level. He had performanced well in ODI and domestic cricket, but he could not get chance in the last series against Australia. However, he strikes on the right time. I hope that he keeps performing like the same and he would become the future of our team like successful Babar Azam. I wish him best of luck for his upcoming matches.

HAMMAL M.NAHEEM,

Makran.