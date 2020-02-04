Share:

KHYBER - The Afghan government yesterday restricted the Kabul-bound trucks, loaded with export commodities, at Torkham border coming from the Pakistani side without holding road passes thus suspending trade at the border.

Pakistani border officials while confirming the development said that on Monday the Afghan border officials banned the transit and other exports loaded trailers, lacking road permit to cross the border to Afghanistan. He added due to this decision by the Afghan government, hundreds of loaded trucks are parked in Torkham.

President Torkham Transport Association, Azeemullah Shinwari, said that the suspension of trade would added to their miseries.

He demanded of the Afghan government to revise the decision for three months so that they could able be to get the road pass.