LAHORE - Pakistan ace batsman Babar Azam has retained the top position as well as his aggregate of 879 points in the ICC Men’s Twenty20 Player Rankings. According to ICC press release issued on Monday, for Pakistan, experienced players Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have also advanced to 45th and 71th positions, respectively, after slamming a half-century each in the three-match series against Bangladesh. Babar, the third Pakistan batsman to score a half-century in the series, has retained the top position. Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has moved up from 72nd to 39th position with two wickets in the series, which the home side won 2-0, with one match abandoned, to retain the top rank in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20 Team Rankings. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s 160 runs in the series have taken him from 23rd to 16th position while Tim Seifert (73rd to 34th) and Ross Taylor (50th to 39th) have also made notable gains in the batsmen’s list. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has advanced six places to 13th among bowlers. Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who top-scored in the series with an aggregate of 104 runs, has gained 11 slots to reach 50th position. Al Amin-Hossain is at 51st position among bowlers after gaining 25 places.