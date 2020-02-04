Share:

LAHORE - Bayer is donating medicines and additional financial aid worth a total of approximately EUR 1.5 million to support the population affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The donations will be made to the Chinese Red Cross, which is working together with the health authorities to coordinate the deployment of aid measures for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and containment of the coronavirus. “We want to help people in the affected regions quickly and effectively,” said Werner Baumann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG “Our people have worked hard over the Chinese New Year holiday season to make sure that these medicines can be supplied without delay.”

The donated medicines –which include antibiotics, vitamin C supplements, antipyretic/analgesics, and contrast media used in diagnostic procedures – have a total value of EUR 850,000. The approximately EUR 600,000 cash donation will be used primarily to provide the protective clothing urgently needed by the medical staff in Wuhan.

Medical and monetary donations to help people in need are an integral part of Bayer’s corporate philosophy and commitment to social engagement.