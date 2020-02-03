Share:

ISLAMABAD-Due to efforts of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) management, development works in the Park Enclave are now shaping up. Effective supervision has been ensured to complete development activities within given time frame.

Construction work on the bridge being constructed inside the Park Enclave is at advance stages as pier columns of the bridge have been completed in addition to completion of five, out of eight, transoms. Furthermore, girders have been already casted while girders launching will be initiated in the third week of February. The construction of the bridge will be completed within stipulated time.

In the meanwhile, after illuminating the major roads of the Park Enclave, work on installation of street lights in the remaining areas of the project is also in progress. Furthermore, in order to provide Sui gas in the project, concerned department is being vigorously persuaded for issuance of cost effective demand draft so that Sui gas service could be also provided in the project at the earliest.