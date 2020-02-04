Share:

MULTAN - Custodian of known saint, Hazrat Yusuf Shah Gardez shrine and Chief of Gardezi clan, Makhdoom Muhammad Raju Shah Gardezi died of chest infection here on Monday. He was 85. The deceased has been hospitalized for a couple of days owing to the infection and breathed his last today, deceased brother-in-law, Jameel Abbas Gardezi told APP. He qualified from Najaf-i- Ashraf, Iraq, and was offered a position as Majlis-Shura member by former president, Ziaul Haq, but he refused and recommended his brother for it. Jameel said that around five years back, Mr Gardezi developed chest problem and with aging, he got weak, adding that his sons- Makhdoom Roshan Gardezi and Ali Qasim Gardezi cared for him a lot at the hospital. The deceased was respected in his clan and other circles of society for his lovely personality, he said and added that it was permanent feature of Gardezi clan to name custodian of the shrine as Raju Shah followed by his son, Roshan Shah because these are specialized names for them. Funeral of Mr Gardezi will be offered at 8pm today at the premises of Hazrat Yusuf Shah Mausoleum followed by his burial there.