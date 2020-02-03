Share:

ATTOCK - Clean and Green Programme will make Pakistan an environment friendly country as this programme is heading towards green revolution. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while chairing a meeting in connection with Clean and Green Programme in Attock.

DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, Deputy Director Information Shahzad Niaz Khokhar, assistant commissioners and other officers were also present. Aslam said we together can make Pakistan neat and clean and this could be materialised through collective efforts. He said cleanliness is godliness and we being Muslims must prove it at every level. He said for the success of this programme a helpline “Pukaar” is being set up and arrangements are being finalised for it. The advisor lauded the services of Deputy Commissioner Attock launching Clean and Green Programme in letter and spirit utilising all available resources. He also gave directions for the rehabilitation of Railway Park Attock. Later, Aslam attended a seminar held in connection with the hazards of the plastic bags and also planted a sapling in Liaquat Shaheed Hockey Stadium. Meanwhile, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari visited DHQ Hospital Attock, where he was briefed about the facilities being provided to the patients. Bokhari said that this hospital will be upgraded while a Mother and Child Care Hospital will be built in Attock at the cost of more than Rs5 billion.