As a student I have often observed that the clerks of colleges and schools are doing business at the time of taking admissions and submitting examination forms.

Recently, our second year’s and first year’s examination forms are being submitted. But unfortunately, the clerks are demanding high fees (2200) and decreasing the last date of submitting forms. Owing to this the poor and middle class students are suffering much and can’t afford to submit their fees. For this, it is my plea to the authorities concerned for taking strength steps regarding the issue.

ZAHEER DS,

Turbat.