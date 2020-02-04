Share:

PESHAWAR - The Child Rights Movement (CRM) Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa on Monday called for strengthening of child protection sys­tem under KP Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 to curb the growing incident of children molestation in the province.

The CRM a non-governmental organ­isation KP is a coalition of over 50 civil society organisations working for pro­tection and promotion of child rights across the province.

Khursheed Bano Coordinator CRM said unfortunately Civil society keeps highlighting issues of child abuse and molestation, adding that the CRM strongly condemns the phenome­na of child abuse and demanded for a strengthen child protection system.