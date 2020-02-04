PESHAWAR - The Child Rights Movement (CRM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday called for strengthening of child protection system under KP Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 to curb the growing incident of children molestation in the province.
The CRM a non-governmental organisation KP is a coalition of over 50 civil society organisations working for protection and promotion of child rights across the province.
Khursheed Bano Coordinator CRM said unfortunately Civil society keeps highlighting issues of child abuse and molestation, adding that the CRM strongly condemns the phenomena of child abuse and demanded for a strengthen child protection system.