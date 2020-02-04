Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the Outdoor and Indoor Dialysis Units at the Institute of Urology Rawalpindi would be made fully functional in the first week of March 2020. “The working of Dialysis Units in the outdoor and indoor will be extremely helpful for the patients in Rawalpindi. Overall in Punjab, we are seeing a large number of patients requiring dialysis facility. Our focus is on extending healthcare facilities to those most in need,” the Minister said while chairing a meeting to review ongoing development works at Institute of Urology Rawalpindi on Monday. Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical Institute Prof Omar and technical team of the institute attended the meeting. The Minister reviewed the progress made so far and directed to expedite the pending tasks on a fast track. She visited the site and took a round of the facility. She also checked the latest machinery purchased for the Outdoor and Dialysis Department.