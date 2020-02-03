Share:

“Now a day’s social media is a vital aspect children’s social and creative lives. They use social media to have fun, make and maintain friendships, share interests, explore identities and develop relationships with family. It’s an extension of their offline and face-to-face interactions. Exposure to social media sites can also pose risks for your child, these risks include, being exposed to inappropriate or upsetting content like mean, aggressive, violent or sexual comments or images. Uploading inappropriate content like embarrassing or provocative photos or videos of himself or others. Sharing personal information with strangers – for example, phone numbers, date of birth or location.

Think before giving your child a digital device, it will be harmful for you and your child.”

AIMAN ALI,

Islamabad.