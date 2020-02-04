Share:

PESHAWAR - A state of emergency has been declared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to alarming corona virus outbreak, while instructions have been issued to health and other concerned departments in this regard.

According to details, the statement directed the health department and relevant agencies to take essential measures in this one-month emergency state. Special instructions were also given for preventative steps against the deadly virus along with submitting a satisfactory response amid corona virus epidemic.