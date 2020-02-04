Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has restrained the Federal Investigation Agency from conducting probe into the BRT project besides seeking details of total cost and date of completion.

KP government petition against Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision regarding investigation into BRT project came up for hearing before SC on Monday.

Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel inquired is there any date or otherwise regarding completion of BRT project. The KP government gave new date for completion of this project.

The counsel for the provincial government said BRT project will be completed before by July 31. The work on BRT project started in 2018 and its design was changed several times, he added.

He further said PHC gave such relief in the case which was not sought. The petitioner demanded that construction work in front of their home should be stopped. It is requested to the court to stop FIA from holding probe into BRT project.

The court asked the initial cost of BRT project and the initial dates of completion of the project. The court sought details of the total cost of the BRT project and the date of completion. The court accepted the plea of KP government and stopped FIA from holding investigations. The court issued notices to respondents on KP govt’s petition.