FAISALABAD-The police arrested five persons and recovered 3000 kites and other material from their possession in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Monday that the team conducted raid and nabbed three shopkeepers including Ehsan, Ashiq Ali and Hussain along with kites.

The police recovered more than 3000 kites and other material from their possession, while further investigation was underway.

Man killed

A laborer was buried alive under the debris of a wall, in the area of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 sources said on Monday that Ghulam Jilani (50) was busy in digging earth at Sammundri near Electricity Grid Station City when a nearby wall collapsed all of sudden.

Ghulam Jilani buried under the debris and died on the spot.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the corpse from debris and later handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Isolation ward

An Isolation Ward has been established at Allied Hospital Faisalabad to provide treatment to patients of coronavirus, if any.

According to Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf, although no patient of coronavirus was reported in Faisalabad so far, yet the hospital administration had taken precautionary measures and set up an Isolation Ward with the latest equipment.

He said that training of doctors and paramedical staff had also been completed and they were ready to deal with any emergency.

52 booked

The civil defense department, during a campaign against illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) decanting and mini-petrol pumps, got cases registered against 52 shopkeepers and sealed their shops in January 2020.