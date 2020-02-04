Share:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) organized the meeting between Israeli premier and Sudan’s sovereign council head, according to an Israeli daily.

On Monday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan’s Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan met in Uganda for talks.

The Times of Israel newspaper, which quoted a “high-ranked” Sudanese military official, reported Monday that the UAE organized the meeting.

The Sudanese official was cited as saying that only a “small circle” of senior officials in Sudan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt were informed about the meeting. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as not authorized to speak to the media.

The source added that al-Burhan agreed to meet Netanyahu because officials thought that this would help to "accelerate" the process of removing Sudan from the U.S. terror list.

“We agreed to begin cooperation that will lead to normalization of relations between the two countries,” Netanyahu tweeted.

However, Israel said the meeting was arranged by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and other Palestinian factions condemned the meeting, while the Sudanese government said in a brief statement that it had not been notified or consulted about the meeting.

Saeb Erekat, PLO secretary-general, said the meeting amounts to "a stab in the Palestinians' back."

Netanyahu meet serves no good interests: Sudanese party

Monday’s meeting of Sudan’s transitional government with Israel’s prime minister will not benefit any national, Arab, or international interests, according to the head of a Sudanese political party.

"In his country [Israel] the judicial authorities are after Netanyahu, and he is adopting a racist approach in leading Israel on the basis of a Jewish state," Sadiq al-Mahdi, head of the Sudanese Umma Party, told reporters Tuesday.

"Netanyahu is following a policy of refusing the application of UN resolutions regarding the Palestinian cause as well as approaching a policy to seize control of others’ rights," al-Mahdi added.

"What happened doesn't represent any kind of interest to anyone in Sudan and we have no details of the meeting" between Netanyahu and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, but "we will inquire," said al-Madhi.

On Monday, Netanyahu's office said he and al-Burhan met in Uganda and agreed to start cooperation to normalize ties between the two countries.

Sudan’s transitional government said it was not informed of that meeting with Netanyahu and only knew from the media, and the cabinet said it would await al-Burhan’s return for clarification.

Sudan gov’t says not informed of Netanyahu, Burhan meet

The Sudanese government asserted that it didn't know about Monday's meeting between head of Sudan’s sovereign council and Israeli prime minister in Uganda.

The office of Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in a statement via Twitter that Netanyahu and Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan met in Uganda and agreed to "start cooperation leading to the normalization of relations between the two countries."

However, Sudan’s Communication Minister Faisal Saleh said: "We [Sudanese government] have received through the media the news of the meeting between Al-Burhan and Netanyahu in Entebbe, Uganda."

"The government wasn't notified or consulted in the cabinet about this meeting," Saleh said. "We will wait for clarifications after Al-Burhan's return."

With the exception of Egypt and Jordan which are bounded by peace treaties with Israel, no other Arab country has formal relations with Israel.

The Al-Burhan-Netanyahu meeting came after the Arab and Muslim world rejected the U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called peace plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump announced his proposal during a news conference at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

He proposed a dismembered Palestinian state with the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank and Jerusalem as its "undivided capital".

His plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it demanded.